(Photo: Metro Transit Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro Transit Police are searching for three men wanted for separate indecent exposure incidents.

LaJunior Q. Brown, 26, 5'9", 150 pounds

Brian K. Liverpool, 37, 6'1", 170 pounds

Otis Ransom, 42, 5'7", 200 pounds.





Call 202-962-212 if you have any information. You can also text MyMTPD

© 2017 WUSA-TV