3 injured in paintball attacks in DC, police say

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - Three people have minor injuries after four paintball attacks were reported in D.C. Monday night, Metropolitan police said.

The attacks happened between 7 and 8 p.m., according to authorities. In three of the attacks people received minor injuries from being hit in the body by the paintball strikes.

Police said the incidents happened in the following locations: 900 block Jefferson St. in Northwest, 600 block of Kennedy St. Northwest, 900 block of Longfellow St. Northwest, 4000 block of 8th St. in Northeast.

Nobody was hit in the 900 block of Jefferson St., police said.

Everyone was treated for their body shots. Nobody was hit in the head etc.

Police said the suspects may have been in a dark blue SUV with tinted windows.

