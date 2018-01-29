WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 24 closing alerts
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

3 in custody after chase causes crash in Northeast, DC

Three people are in custody after a chase in Northeast, DC.

Arielle Buchmann , WUSA 5:45 AM. EST January 30, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase involving Metropolitan police led to a crash in Northeast, D.C. late Monday night. 

The incident started around 11:59 p.m. on Kenilworth Ave. in the area of RFK. D.C. police said an MPD specialized gun recovery unit was hit by a suspect vehicle. No officers were injured in the incident. 

A chase then ensued, however it ended with a violent crash in the 1800 block of Michigan Ave. in Northeast, D.C. around 12:10 a.m. 

Police said the suspects' vehicle flipped on its side after hitting a parked vehicle. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories