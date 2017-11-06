3 adults, 2 children rescued from DC apartment fire

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Keith Srakocic ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Five people were able to escape the smoke and flames of an early Tuesday morning apartment fire, thanks to the efforts of D.C. firefighters.

According to Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS, crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Xenia St. SE shortly before 4:00 a.m. Once they arrived at the scene, they found three adults and two children in distress at a third floor window at the rear of the building. Firefighters were able to bring them all down a ladder to safety.

Maggiolo says the fire was quickly brought under control, and confined to a single room of a unit on the 2nd floor. All other residents were instructed to shelter in place.

One person was evaluated for a minor ankle injury. No other injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross has been requested to the scene to 5 people forced from their homes.

Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.

