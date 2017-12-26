22-year-old man murdered in SE, police search for suspect

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man in SE, DC.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, SE on December 23.

RELATED: Arrest made is murder of 82-year-old Md. man

Police said upon arriving on the scene, they found an unconscious 22-year-old Maleak Coffin inside of a care suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported Coffin to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Coffin died from his injuries on December 26.

Police are searching for the murder suspect. This a is a video of the person of interest:

;

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2017 WUSA-TV