2017 March for Life street closures

WASHIGNTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police and the Department of Transportation are reminding the public of street closures for the 2017 March for Life rally.

The following streets will be closed:

F Street NW between 6th Street NW and 7th Street NW from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Rolling Street Closures on 7th Street NW, from F Street to Jefferson Drive NW starting at approximately 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

USPP will close 15th Street between Independence Avenue and Constitution Ave at approximately 6:00 am

USPP will close Constitution Ave at 17th Street to 15th Street at approximately 9:00 am

15th Street from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW will be closed at approximately 9:00 am

Constitution Ave NW at 14th Street Eastbound lanes will be closed at approximately 9:00 am

Rolling Street Closures on Constitution Ave NW, from 17th Street to 1st Street beginning approximately 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Motorists traveling in the area of this event may experience delays and should consider alternate routes, if possible. The Metropolitan Police Department and the District Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay full attention whenever operating any motor vehicle and to be mindful of heavy pedestrian traffic that may be associated with special events. These street closures are subject to change without notice based upon unanticipated events and conditions.

