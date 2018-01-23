2 suspects wanted in DC attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help identifying two suspects wanted in an attempted armed robbery of a D.C. business on Monday.

Around 1:35 p.m., police said two suspects entered the building in the 4700 block of 14th Street in Northwest and brandished guns and demanded money.

The suspects fled without any property. They were both captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

