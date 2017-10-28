2 people hospitalized after shooting in NE store

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help finding a suspect who brazen daytime assault.

Police said just before 2 p.m., a man entered a store in the 500 block of 42nd Street Northeast and announced he was robbing it.

RELATED: Md. police arrest man accused of murdering girlfriend

When customers resisted, the suspect began shooting before running out, officials said.

Two people were shot. Police transported them to a hospital for are non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV