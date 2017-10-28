2 people hospitalized after shooting in NE store

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help finding a suspect who brazen daytime assault.
Police said just before 2 p.m., a man entered a store in the 500 block of 42nd Street Northeast and announced he was robbing it.
When customers resisted, the suspect began shooting before running out, officials said.
Two people were shot. Police transported them to a hospital for are non-life threatening injuries.
There is no further information at this time.
