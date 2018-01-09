WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

2 officers injured after pursuit, crash in DC

Arielle Buchmann, WUSA 5:19 AM. EST January 10, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two D.C. police officers were injured in a crash after someone stole a police cruiser and then led them on a chase in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan police said one of their cruiser's was stolen in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave in Southeast. 

The pursuit then happened in the area of 3rd and S. Carolina/600 F St. where they crashed into another MPD cruiser involved in the chase. 

Two officers have non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have a suspect in custody. It is not clear at this time how the suspect got access to the cruiser. 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories