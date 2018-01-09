2 officers injured after pursuit, crash in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two D.C. police officers were injured in a crash after someone stole a police cruiser and then led them on a chase in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan police said one of their cruiser's was stolen in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave in Southeast.

The pursuit then happened in the area of 3rd and S. Carolina/600 F St. where they crashed into another MPD cruiser involved in the chase.

Two officers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody. It is not clear at this time how the suspect got access to the cruiser.

A stolen DC police cruiser involved in an early morning chase in Southeast. Two officers injured. They were treated on scene and are ok. Suspect in custody. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wFLPVxBoJ5 — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) January 10, 2018

