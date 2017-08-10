WUSA
2 men shot in NE DC

WUSA 4:06 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two men were shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

The double shooting happened in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NW around 3:30 p.m. 

Police say one man was unconscious and another man was conscious and breathing when police arrived. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

