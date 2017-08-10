Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two men were shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The double shooting happened in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NW around 3:30 p.m.

Police say one man was unconscious and another man was conscious and breathing when police arrived. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

Shooting at 1533 hrs in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, NE. LOF 2- B/M's, short, wearing white shirts; last seen on foot N/B. pic.twitter.com/5RORZTIRF4 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 10, 2017

