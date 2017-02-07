2 men shot in face in separate DC shootings

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- One man is dead and another is injured after they were both shot in the face in two separate shootings that happened 15 minutes apart in D.C., police said.

The fatal shooting happened in the 1500 block of Irving St. in Northeast, D.C. around 1:56 a.m., according to Metropolitan police.

When police got to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There is currently no information on suspects or a possible motive at this time.

Police are also investigating another shooting that happened about 15 minutes later around 2:11 a.m. on Georgia Ave. in Northwest, D.C. near the intersection of Delafield Place. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his cheek.





The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is currently no lookout for suspects in this shooting.

The shootings are not connected.

