2 men charged with child sex abuse in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two men were charged with child sexual abuse in the District on Thursday.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Mar. 21, police say two men sexually assaulted the victim in 1700 block of 25 Street in Southeast.

Twenty-one-year-old Maurice Delonte Dawkins and 21-year-old Joseph Reginald Ward were charged with first degree sexual abuse and first degree child sexual abuse.

No additional information has been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV