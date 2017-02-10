2 injured in Northeast, DC house fire, officials say

(Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Two victims were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a fire broke out at a Northeast, D.C. home, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The fire happened in the 700 block of Maryland Ave. in Northeast, D.C.

One person was found in the front yard and the other had to be rescued from the basement, officials said. Both victims are at the hospital in critical condition. A firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

The fire has been knocked down, other than hotspots. Officials said the fire was in the basement, both floors and the attic.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Right now the 600 thru 800 blocks of Maryland Ave., NE, are closed in both directions while crews work to douse hot spots.

