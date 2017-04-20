2 injured after truck overturns on Inner Loop

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two people are injured after a truck overturned on the Inner Loop of the Beltway at Suitland Parkway, Prince George's County Fire Department said.

Closures are in place just past Pennsylvania Ave. Two left lanes are getting by.

Officials said a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened around 6 a.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

A tow truck is at the scene working on removing the overturned truck.

