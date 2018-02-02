2 former hospital security guards found not guilty in death of elderly patient

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - 2 former security guards at Washington Hospital Center have been found not guilty in the 2015 death of a 74-year-old patient on Friday.

Charles Brown, 32, and Clifton Montgomery, 44, were found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of James E. McBride.

The incident occurred on September 29, 2015, when McBride walked out of the hospital without being discharged. About 15 minutes later, he encountered Montgomery and Brown and a struggle ensued, prosecutors say. McBride died two days later.

The cause of death for McBride was ruled blunt of the neck and the manner of death was a homicide.

