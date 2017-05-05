2 arrested in 7-week-old baby's death

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two people have been arrested in the homicide of a seven-week-old baby’s death, D.C. police said.

On Sunday, December 25, 2016, police responded to reports of an unresponsive infant in the unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. When officers arrived, they found seven-week-old Trinity Jabore unconscious. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Months later, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of her death to be malnutrition, hyponatremia and trunk trauma. Trinity’s death was then ruled a homicide.

On May 5, 2017, police arrested 26-year-old Trischelle Jabore and 33-year-old Jay Crowder. Both charged with first-degree murder-felony murder.

