19-year-old Md. Dreamer takes on White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON D.C. - Talks ignited over DACA once more on Tuesday, with all eyes on the Senate.

It’s now up to the Senate to prevent another shutdown. The issue? There’s still no agreement on the same topic that influenced the last government shutdown: DACA.

White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly, ignited the discussion around DACA on Tuesday when he seemed to dismiss Dreamers.

Kelly was referring to the President's plan that would expand the number of DACA recipients, when he told reporters, "The difference between [690,000] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say are too afraid to sign up. Others would say are too lazy to get off their a**** …”

“I think that was a very ignorant statement to have made. Some people were not eligible were not eligible and some people just couldn’t afford it,” said a 19-year-old Prince George’s County Dreamer in response to the Chief of Staff.

Her name is Gabriela Hernandez. She was Maryland Congressman, Steny Hoyer’s guest to last week’s State of the Union Address.



On Tuesday, talks only intensified.



"If we don't change it, let's have a shut down and it's worth if or our country,” said President Trump.



The fight is over funds for a border wall the President wants included with a DACA deal. He already said on Twitter any deal without "strong border security" or a "wall" is a "total waste of time."



“I need this administration to get me out of this limbo,” said Hernandez earlier. She described being anxious as the March 5th DACA deadline approaches.

Dreamers told WUSA9, every day they wake up worrying what's next.

Some of those Dreamers, including Hernandez, will now be sharing those thoughts with WUSA9 in a video diary. We'll have that for you soon on wusa9.com.

