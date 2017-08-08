19-year-old arrested in Columbia Heights station 'upskirting', sexual abuse incidents

(Photo: Metro Transit Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 19-year-old man from Maryland has been arrested in connection with "upskirting" women and a sexual abuse incident that happened last week at the Columbia Heights metro station.

PREVIOUS: Man wanted for sexual abuse, 'upskirting' incidents at Columbia Heights Metro

Brandon Lynn Williams, 19, of Forestville, Md. was arrested Tuesday for sexual abuse, Metro Transit police said.

A woman reported the harassment incident online last Thursday. She told authorities that she felt a hand up her skirt while she was on the ascending escalator around 7:50 p.m. at the Columbia Heights metro station.

Authorities were able to find the incident on video and get images of the man. The video showed that the suspect put a cellphone up the victim's skirt.

Investigators identified the suspect as Williams after an anonymous tip was given. A search warrant was executed over the weekend at a home in Prince George's County. Several electronic devices were taken by Metro Transit Police detectives.

Several other victims have been identified and contacted authorities. Police believe there are still potentially dozens of women who were unaware that Williams took "upskirt" photos of them on an escalator. Police said many of the incidents happened at the Columbia Heights metro station on August 2. Authorities believe Williams was at the Columbia Heights and U Street metro stations the next day. All of the victims were wearing skirts.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are likely pending.

MTPD detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who believes they may be a victim in this matter. To reach the MTPD Criminal Investigations Division, call 301-955-5000, text "MyMTPD" (696873), or use Metro's online harassment portal at wmata.com/harassment.

