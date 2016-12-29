18-year-old arrested in attempted sexual assault

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police arrested a man they said tried to sexually assault a woman in D.C.

On November 26, the victim was inside a building in the 1000 block of H Street in Northwest D.C. That is when police said 18-year-old Ernesto Agustin Mendoza physically assaulted and attempted to sexually assault her while armed with a knife.

Mendoza is charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse while armed.