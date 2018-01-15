14-year-old boy fatally shot in Southeast, DC, police say

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday evening in Southeast, D.C., according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 7 p.m., D.C. police stated in a press release.

When officers got to the scene they found a juvenile male, identified as 14-year-old Steven Slaughter, of Southeast, D.C. suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, however later died from his injuries.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

