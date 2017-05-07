10,000+ participate in Race for Hope in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - More than 10,000 people descended on Freedom Plaza Sunday morning for the 20th annual Race for Hope.

The Race for Hope has raised more than 27 million dollars, leading to some breakthroughs, but still much work is left to be done. The race hopes to engage young people in the fight against brain tumors, honor survivors and remember those who have lost their battle.

A key piece of the event was the Wall of Hope, created by the Roth sisters. The wall is 32 feet of lost loved ones who were honored Sunday. The Roth sisters lost their father Jeffery Roth 17 years ago.

The Wall of Hope is up. 10k people will come here to Freedom Plaza for the Race for Hope to honor survivors #fightagainstbraintumors @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/F3RtaRLhek — Janice Park (@JaniceparkNews) May 7, 2017

Others, like Melissa Eickenhorst, a survivor, says the race every year is like coming home, "To have someone cut into your brain, and take this malignant gross thing out of it, it's unbelievable scary, that's why it's so great this organization raises money so people don't have to go through that," said Eickenhorst.

Right before the race, survivors clad in their yellow shirts walked side by side for a tribute to survivors.

