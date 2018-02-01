100 homes without water after main break in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some 100 homes are being impacted by a water main break in Northeast, D.C. Thursday morning, DC Water said.

A 16 inch water main break was reported around 10:30 p.m. on South Dakota Ave. between Shepherd St. and Otis St. The break has caused several street closures and flooding in the area.

Officials also said the Taft Junior High School is also being impacted.

Crews are on the scene working on repairing the break.

Eastbound lanes are currently blocked by mud, officials added.

Repairs are expected to take somewhere between eight to ten hours.

Work being done to fix water main break by South Dakota Ave and Randolph St. in NE. May have impacted up to 100 homes. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Cp3ldZJ4or — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) February 1, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV