1 woman dead after shooting in SE DC

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman was shot and killed in SE DC on Friday night.

Bernadette King, 49, was discovered inside a home on the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE, at around 8:30 pm after police responded to reports of an unconscious person. King was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information on the case. Police can be contacted at 202-727-9099.

© 2018 WUSA-TV