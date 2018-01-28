1 person struck by train at Suitland, Green Line single tracking

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person was struck and injured by a train at Suitland on Sunday night, according to WMATA.

Rail Operations responded to a report of a person being struck by a Green Line train at 8:50 p.m. The adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WMATA says preliminary investigations suggest that the person may have intentionally been struck.

Green Line trains are now single-tracking between Brand Ave and Naylor Road. Delays are in both directions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

