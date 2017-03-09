1 killed in Capitol Heights shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Capitol Heights, D.C. police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Timothy Wimbush suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect and a motive.

A cash reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

© 2017 WUSA-TV