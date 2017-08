(Photo: DC Fire & EMS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person is dead and another has injuries after a crash in Northwest, D.C. late Wednesday night, officials said.

The single vehicle crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Irving St. One person died at the scene and the other person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

