1 dead, another injured in NW, DC drive-by shooting

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is dead and another is injured after a drive-by shooting in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday night, Metropolitan police said.

Two men were walking in an alleyway around 8:16 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rittenhouse Street, N.W. when the shooting happened. Police said one of the victims spotted a red four-door sedan going east bound through the alleyway.

Suddenly an unknown suspect started firing several gunshots at the two victims from the open driver's side window. The vehicle drove past them and then fled eastbound in the alleyway.

One victim was found unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital. The unconscious victim later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

© 2017 WUSA-TV