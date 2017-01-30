1 dead after shooting in northeast DC

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Northeast D.C, Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim has been identified as Wilson Agbebaku, 34, of Oxon Hill, Md.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of 51 Street. When they arrived, the found Agbebaku suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the MPD at 202-727-9099, or anonymously via the department's Tip Line by texting 50411.

