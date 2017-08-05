1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash near DC gas station

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a fatal accident at a gas station in the District early Saturday morning, D.C. fire and EMS said.

The collision took place with a fire around 3:15 a.m. near a Hess gas station located at 6th Street and Florida Avenue in Northeast. The fire has been put out.

The gas station on the corner suffered damage.

D.C. Fire and EMS activated emergency fuel cutoff.

The victims have not been identified. No additional information has been released.

© 2017 WUSA-TV