1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in DC

WUSA 11:52 AM. EDT July 30, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the Petworth D.C. neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said. 

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the 4800 block of Kansas Ave for a shooting. Police say both victims are male. One died on the scene and another was transported to a local hospital. 

The victims have not been identified at this time. 

