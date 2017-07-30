1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - One person and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the Petworth D.C. neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the 4800 block of Kansas Ave for a shooting. Police say both victims are male. One died on the scene and another was transported to a local hospital.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

