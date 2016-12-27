DC woman who was deaf killed in hit and run

Jackie Cole

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are searching for a black SUV that is believed to be the car driven in a hit and run early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver hit and killed a deaf woman early outside her apartment in Northwest, D.C.



Police say the SUV was going north on 14th Street when it hit a woman in a crosswalk, killing a fixture of the neighborhood.



Jackie Cole, 54,was deaf. She couldn’t speak well, but she made a statement.



"Always a happy-go-lucky person as far as I know," said neighbor Dorothy Sharpe.



Sharpe lives in Hubbard Place. Cole lived on the fourth floor. Early Tuesday morning, she was waiting at a nearby bus stop.

Just in. D.C. police want this black SUV. They think the driver hit and killed Jackie Cole, 54 and deaf, this morning on 14 St NW. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/umzd1PL9we — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) December 27, 2016

Mack Ferguson watched Cole get up and cross the street. That’s when he heard a black SUV accelerate before hitting her.

Cole was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I hate to see anything like that. Right in front of me. Nothing I could do about it," said Furgeson.



Police are still investigating.

Those who live there say it was only a matter of time.

"The message here is for people to slow down on 14th Street," said neighbor Mike Jay. "That's the message. And adhere to the crosswalk."



It's a plea friends say cannot fall on deaf ears, like those of Cole.

Neighbors say Cole lived alone. She had two grown children. Property managers say they’re still trying to contact them.

Police have their special deaf and hard of hearing liaison on this case. You can text tips anonymously to 50411.