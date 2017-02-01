DC schools employee pleads guilty to cocaine cruise conspiracy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. public schools employee will plead guilty to running a conspiracy to import some $200,000 dollars-worth of cocaine into the United States hidden in the bras and girdles of women on a Jamaican cruise.



Rita Gray has signed documents affirming the plea deal, which will be finalized at a hearing later this month, according to a federal court official in Florida. Gray’s lawyer did not return a request for comment on Wednesday.



WUSA9 reported the arrest of Gray, a DCPS business manager, last December. At the time, court documents linked her arrest to those of four other women from D.C. and Maryland last May.



In separate cases, all four women pled guilty to conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States from Jamaica, after a cruise on the “Freedom of the Seas” ship.



Court documents show Gray recruited the four women and paid them between $1,700 and $2,000 apiece to take the cruise and return with cocaine they were to pick up from a man on a Jamaican beach. The women provided Gray with their bra and underwear sizes, and were each given specially-designed undergarments with pockets for the drugs.



In text messages presented as evidence along with Gray’s plea agreement, Gray instructs the women to use the underwear to get the cocaine off the ship and out of the cruise terminal.



“Gifts MUST BE WORN. Dresses must be worn. Walk straight out with ID and custom form in hand [sic]. No metal detectors at all. Straight shot,” one text message read.



A customs agent noticed the suspicious behavior of the youngest would-be drug mule, Ciera Bryant, and stopped her for a secondary search. Soon all four women were in custody. Gray, waiting in the parking lot of the cruise terminal in Port Canaveral, Fla., returned to D.C.



Gray’s plea deal suggests she could serve all of a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years, and calls on her to cooperate with investigators going forward – possibly in pursuing other associates.



A DCPS spokesperson told WUSA9 that Gray remains on administrative leave from the school district.

