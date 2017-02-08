DC restaurant owner continues to recover after shooting

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A 60-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot outside of her restaurant two weeks ago in D.C.'s Bloomingdale neighborhood.

"Pinkie" Stedman, owner of Jam Doung, was shot four times in her arms and legs as she tried to fend off a robber near the corner of North Capitol and Randolph.

DC Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery. One person was the shooter while the other was the "lookout" man.

Stedman claimed she knew the shooter. She told her daughters he was a routine customer at Jam Doung and that she had even once offered him a job.

"She was trying to counsel him," said her daughter Josephine Stedman. "She was trying to help him because she saw potential in him."

MPD revealed one of the suspects in the case was a 25-year-old man named Cheval Reid from Southeast DC. He was shot and killed Tuesday along 1500 block of Irving Street NE.

Police have yet to say if he was the suspected shooter or lookout man.

In the meantime, Stedman continues to recover in a local hospital. A GoFundMe page set up to pay for Stedman's medical expenses has already raised more than $4,500 dollars.



