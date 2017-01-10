DC residents react to President Obama's Farewell Address

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - People all across the DMV held watch parties to listen to President Barack Obama give his farewell speech.

Busboys and Poets proved to be a popular meeting place for the event, Tuesday night, on 14th Street in Northwest, D.C.

Sam Ozer said he felt it was important to watch the President's speech because he was the leader that defined much of his childhood. Ozer was only 13 when Mr. Obama won his first term in the Oval Office.

"We feel like our generation came up with Barack Obama," he said.

RELATED: 'My time to say thanks': President Obama addresses the nation one last time

Others couldn't help but look back at all of the things that have changed in their own lives since Barack Obama became president.

Joseph Wre had a child during Obama's second term. His son has only known a black President.

"You know everyone's blessed to see a black President in their lifetime," he said.

Some people in the crowd did say they wished the President would have accomplished more while he was in office. A few people told WUSA9 they specifically felt he could have done more to help black communities in need.

However, they also acknowledged that the President's two terms were full of challenges.

In the end, Ozer was just happy he got the chance to call Obama his President.

"We all just wanted to come out here to say goodbye," he said.