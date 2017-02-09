DC Police Chief's job is Newsham's to lose, sources say

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser plans to name her choice to lead the district’s police force in the next few weeks, and sources familiar with the District’s search process say interim Chief Peter Newsham appears to be the favorite to be tapped.



Newsham leads a field of approximately 30 candidates currently under consideration. The District received more than 100 applicants for the position since former Chief Cathy Lanier announced she would leave her post last fall, an advisor to Mayor Bowser said. That list has now been culled to no more than three dozen candidates.



Sources close to the mayor say she believes there may be no more than ten people fully qualified to lead the District’s police force, which has a sworn officer corps of around 3,700 and an annual budget of roughly a half a billion dollars.



“I do think it’s a very short list, and I think she’s very aware of who that short list is,” former Chief Lanier told WUSA9. “She’s a smart woman. I think she’ll make a good decision.”

Interviews for the position have begun, sources say, but it is unclear how many candidates have been interviewed, and by whom. The mayor’s office has also sought input from the community, including via a telephone town hall on public safety.



By D.C. statute, the mayor had 180 days to offer a replacement for Lanier to the Council. A little more than one month of that time remains. While others will be involved in helping vet the candidates, Mayor Bowser will make the final selection.



“When you’re working for a mayor as a police chief you really have to be very, very comfortable with each other,” Lanier said. “So that’s a decision – the only person who can make that – is the mayor.”



Mayoral aides and advisors, D.C. councilmembers and their aides and officials within MPD have expressed in interviews with WUSA9 a preference for promoting from within MPD. D.C. has made progress fighting crime in recent years, they say, why not promote from the department’s bench, rather than bring in an unknown outsider?



“The Mayor wants an experienced candidate who believes in the power of working hand in hand with communities to fight crime,” one mayoral advisor told WUSA9. “She wants a Chief who can command both the respect of the community and rank-and-file police. She wants a leader who values transparency and who will build on the District’s progress in reducing crime since she took office. Not every major city has fared as well as the District since that time, and her focus is ensuring we continue to do the things necessary that keep us moving in the right direction.”



Among the internal candidates for the post, Newsham is widely seen by those watching the selection process to be the favorite. MPD sources say Mayor Bowser was pleased with his management of department during the Presidential inauguration.



The low-drama manner in which several recent police-involved-shootings have been handled have also earned him some internal plaudits, those sources say.



Newsham has a long history with the MPD, which he joined in 1989. As an assistant chief already in 2007, he was passed over when Lanier was selected for the Chief’s job. He has since applied for multiple chief positions around the country, including in Phoenix, Fort Myers and Bradenton, Florida in the last few years.



The other internal candidate generating buzz among those watching the selection process is Assistant Chief Robert Contee, who currently runs the MPD’s professional development bureau. Contee also joined the force in 1989, and has at different times commanded the first, second and sixth districts – giving him broad exposure to the District.



Contee’s public profile is significantly smaller than Newsham’s, but he is held in high regard by officers who have served under him. One MPD officer told WUSA9 he would work for Contee for free. Several MPD officials described him as a “cop’s cop.”



Newsham, Contee and Bowser each declined to be interviewed for this report.



A spokesperson for Mayor Bowser said the mayor’s office does not plan to release the names of candidates on its short or long list. So far, no outside candidates have been named or leaked.

