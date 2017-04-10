WUSA
DC officer injured, 2 arrested in scuffle

DC officer injured after SE DC scuffle

WUSA 11:26 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. police officer was injured and two people were arrested after a scuffle in Southeast, D.C. on Monday. 

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE around 9:18 p.m.

Police say it was some sort of crowd disturbance and two people arrested for assault on a police officer. 

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

What started the incident is unknown at this time. 

