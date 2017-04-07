WUSA
DC officer fired after being arrested for robbery, prostitution

WUSA 9:36 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police fired one of their officers after the officer was arrested in Maryland for robbery and prostitution charges. 

Chukwuemeka Ekwonna was arrested in Glen Burnie, Md. on Thursday on a slew of charged.

Investigators say he met a 15-year-old girl online, paid her for sex then took back the money at gunpoint. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

