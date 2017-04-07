DC officer fired after being arrested for robbery, prostitution

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police fired one of their officers after the officer was arrested in Maryland for robbery and prostitution charges.
Chukwuemeka Ekwonna was arrested in Glen Burnie, Md. on Thursday on a slew of charged.
Investigators say he met a 15-year-old girl online, paid her for sex then took back the money at gunpoint.
No further information has been released at this time.
