DC officer fired after being arrested for robbery, prostitution

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police fired one of their officers after the officer was arrested in Maryland for robbery and prostitution charges.

Chukwuemeka Ekwonna was arrested in Glen Burnie, Md. on Thursday on a slew of charged.

Investigators say he met a 15-year-old girl online, paid her for sex then took back the money at gunpoint.

No further information has been released at this time.

