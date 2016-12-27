DC murder suspect should have been wearing GPS monitor, court docs show

Suspect in Tricia McCauley's death. Photo from police.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The man charged with murdering DC yoga teacher and actress Tricia McCauley should have been wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device at the time he allegedly committed the crime, as ordered by a judge last week.

A DC police spokesman said Tuesday night that Duane Adrian Johnson was not wearing a GPS device at the time of his arrest.

On December 20th, less than a week before police say he killed McCauley, Johnson was ordered released from three days of detainment on a theft charge by DC court judge Elizabeth Wingo – on the condition he be placed in a GPS monitoring device the next day.

Prosecutors had asked Wingo to order Johnson, who has multiple other robbery and theft arrests in DC and Maryland, into a high intensity supervision program, court documents show.

In an apparent compromise with Johnson’s defense attorney, who wanted Johnson screened for mental health court, the judge instead ordered him released after the Dec. 20 hearing.

The judge ordered Johnson to report first thing the next morning to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. A law enforcement source tells WUSA9 Johnson failed to show up to be fitted for the device as ordered. A bench warrant was never issued.

At the time of his December 17th arrest, Johnson was on supervised release awaiting trial in another shoplifting case. Prosecutors accused him of stealing merchandise from a Northwest DC shoe store.

Johnson’s attorney in the December 20th case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson from the mayor's office released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Everything about this incident is tragic, and we are committed to understanding what can be done to eliminate gaps in our criminal justice system and working with our federal partners to address them. The Mayor believes we must remedy lapses to ensure our neighborhoods are safer and stronger. That's why she proposed GPS tempering legislation and will soon sign it into law."