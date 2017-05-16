DC mom offended by daughter's homework

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Is it okay to make kids count hair weaves -- as a math assignment? An upset mother posted that question to Facebook -- and got thousands of reactions.

WUSA9 talked with Sarah Jackson and her daughter's school on Tuesday.



"I was like, ‘Oh no. Maybe it's a wavy paint brush,’ but upon reading the question underneath it, I was like, ‘Oh, they're asking hair bundles to a first grader.’ It doesn't make sense at all,” said Jackson, a KIPP DC Quest Academy mom.

The math assignment asks you to count the hair bundles and bundles in each group. Don't know what a hair bundle is?

We went inside the Super Beauty in Landover, Md. to find some. They’re hair extensions or weaves all kinds of women use, especially African American women.



Aria is the KIPP first grader who got the assignment.



“Did you know what that was when you saw it?,” we asked the 7-year-old. “No,” replied Aria. When we asked her if she knows what [hair bundles] are now, she shook her head, yes.

This is part of why mom was so offended.

"I felt like it targeted a specific group of people,” said Jackson.

Not everyone bashed the assignment online here are some of the comments.

On Facebook, Khadija Fox wrote, “I love it! I know sista made this in her own image in order to teach a group of kids how to count! And learn a bit about our culture …”

Another, Nae Washington wrote, “I think it’s a good idea. It’s better to relate homework to real life situations … just wrong age group for this lol.”



The school sent out a letter today apologizing, but Sarah Johnson says that's not enough. She's not mad at the teacher.

"I was told that all first grade classes received it and not just this school,” said Johnson. A KIPPS spokesperson says they're looking into this. In the meantime, here's the 7-year-old's suggestion:

"Reprint the paper with toys on them,” said Aria with a smirk after.

