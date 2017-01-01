DC mayor's 5k event interrupted by protesters

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The D.C. Mayor's 5k event was interrupted Sunday morning by protesters calling for the mayor to release body camera footage from a police involved shooting on Christmas Day.

The DCFit Fresh Start 5k was hosted by Mayor Muriel Bowser. Near the end of the race, the family of Javon Hall shouted at her to speak with them.

Hall, 29, was killed by police on Christmas morning. DC Police say Hall had a knife in his possession and was involved in a domestic dispute when he was shot. Hall's mother, Angie Mccain, says she's viewed the body camera footage from that day, and disputes the account by police. Mccain says her son was unarmed when he was shot.

"Bottom line they killed him, they shot him for nothing, he was not armed," said Mccain.

"We want to be transparent, a lot of the footage we have shown, it's an ongoing investigation, and when we can release more footage, we want to do that," said Kevin Harris, the mayor's Director of Communications.

Harris says the mayor was not ignoring the family and stressed again that the case is an ongoing investigation.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave.

