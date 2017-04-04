DC man witnesses terror in Syria in real time

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
WBIR Vault - One man finishes 2014 Barkley Marathons
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Digging deeper into Amber Alerts
-
Tuesday morning weather webcast
-
Georgetown basketball's future
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
College students said pizza joint backed out on donation
-
Colorectal cancer cases rise in millennials
-
Will you marrow me?
More Stories
-
Pool named after fallen Montgomery Co. officerApr. 4, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
-
Severe weather possible ThursdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Verify: Did Gov. McAuliffe veto a domestic violence bill?Apr. 4, 2017, 10:00 p.m.