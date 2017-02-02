DC library holds one last basement punk show

A D.C. library decided to hold one last punk rock show in its basement as it prepares itself for a major construction project.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Library in downtown D.C. has held punk rock shows in its basement for the last three years.

It's all a part of the library's "DC Punk Archive", which is a project that has worked to examine punk rock culture in the District.

However, the D.C. Public Library will soon have to find a new home for its shows, because on March 3rd it will close the MLK library for renovation project that will take three years.

Rena Hagins got to play one last show in the basement with her band Bacchae. She said she has always enjoyed attending shows in the library.



"I'm just thinking about the other times I've been here," she told WUSA9. "The energy, the other bands that have been here and how fun it was."

The D.C. Public Library says it will hold more shows a few months from now. However, it is still trying to figure just what location will hold the shows.

