DC Immigrants concerned about Trump's policies

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A crowd of about 100 people gathered in Columbia Heights to fight for immigrant friendly laws in D.C and America.

The group came together in a plaza at the corner of 14th and Park in Northwest, D.C.

Close to a dozen speakers expressed their concerns about America's current policies regarding immigrants.

The group, Many Languages Once Voice, said it has many things it would like to see change in D.C. They include the creation of one standard identification card for all residents in the District and a mandate that would force the city decline all warrantless detainer requests issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"After the inauguration marches and actions leave the city, the District's immigrants will continue to build power with our community and resist the incoming administration," says MLOV organizer Yasemin Zahra.

Quique Aviles attended MLOV's rally in Columbia Heights.

As an immigrant, without citizenship status, he said he is worried about his future in the country.

"The fear and the reality is very palpable for us," he said.

