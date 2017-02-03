DC elementary school closed for bed bugs

Savoy Elementary School

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. elementary school will be closed Monday, Feb. 6th and Tuesday, Feb. 7th due to bed bugs.

Savoy Elementary School located on Shannon Place in Southeast, D.C. will be closed while the school is being cleaned.

The District of Columbia Public Schools released the following statement on Friday:

"DC Public Schools will close Savoy Elementary School on Monday, February 6, and Tuesday, February 7, 2017. DC Public Schools and the Department of General Services will conduct a thorough cleaning of the building beginning this evening. We will also replace all soft materials in the building, including rugs, cots, blankets, and pillows. After the cleaning, we will work with the Department of Health to ensure that the building passes a rigorous safety and health inspection. During the cleaning and the subsequent inspection, the Savoy community will temporarily relocate. We will update the school community on Sunday regarding where students should plan to attend school for the next several weeks as we prepare a school building that is conducive to teaching and learning. We will also communicate where Savoy students can access meal service (breakfast, lunch, and supper) on Monday and Tuesday. If families have any concerns about their children’s health, they should contact their general doctor."

(© 2017 WUSA)