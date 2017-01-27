DC custodian wins employee of the year

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Every year DC Public Schools gives a Standing Ovation Award to a teacher or staff member who displays excellence in and outside the classroom.

And though we’re only a month into the new year, DCPS applauds a father of four who cleans up after hundreds of children everyday with a smile on his face.

DCPS’ employee of the year is Burt Lancaster, a custodian for 28 years in the system. He has worked at Anne Beers Elementary School in Ward 7 (SE DC) for 17 years.

He is foreman, custodial manager, and self-proclaimed workaholic. The kids love him. He walks through the cafeteria to hugs and high fives.

Lancaster put in long days, usually up by 4 a.m. planning ahead as he prepares his team and trains new hires for the whole school system. The work never ends.

Principal Gwen Payton said his phone is on 24/7 to make sure things are just right and needs are met at the school.

We asked Lancaster what made the hard work worth it all and he replied, “when you see the kids smile at the end of the day and when you walk in in the mornings.”

“He is a very caring person and he genuinely cares about the welfare of our children and staff that he will do whatever it takes to make our jobs easier,” said Principal Payton.

Thursday he was rewarded for his hard work. The principal tricked him into wearing a suit for the ceremony. She said they were expecting a VIP guest.

“And that’s when I said, ‘wow, she got me!’” he recalled.

Lancaster is a mentor outside of school and the principal said he models the positive can-do attitude expected of the students.

“And the staff does that on so many levels, on so many occasions that why we end up with Milken Award winners and Standing Ovations and we’re very proud of that," said Principal Payton.

The Standing Ovation ceremony will be held at the Kennedy Center in March.

(© 2017 WUSA)