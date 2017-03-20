DC church sets up missing children display

(Photo: John Henry)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police announced Monday that two more children in the District have recently been reported missing.



Fourteen-year-old Jaylen Lee and 15-year-old Keyara Edwards have been reported missing to police in separate cases. Both children are from Northeast DC.

The disappearance of both children comes as DC missing children cases continue to grab headlines across the country.



Shiloh Baptist Church, on the corner of 9 and P Streets Northwest, set up an outdoor display to bring attention to the issue. They put up signs with the names of dozens of children who have gone missing around the District.



"Our children are so vulnerable and have so few protections that we think as a church we ought to do what we can to stand alongside them and keep them as safe as possible," said Dr. Wallace Charles Smith, senior minister of Shiloh Baptist Church.

The church set up the display Sunday morning. Edirin Davis spotted it Monday evening as she was walking by the church.



She told WUSA9 she was happy to see the church take interest in the issue.



"I'm really glad that this church made these signs," she said.



The DC Police Department said it recently took up a more aggressive strategy to inform the public about missing children on social media. However, the department claims there has not been a recent uptick in the amount of missing children in the District.

