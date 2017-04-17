DC CAIR office gets possible poop-smeared letter

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Muslim group in D.C. needs the President's help.

They’re asking President Trump to speak out against anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate crimes that they say, haven’t gone down since last November’s elections.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations say things have only gotten worse and Monday showed “Exhibit A,” what appears to be a page from an English translation of the Quran with what they believe is feces smeared all over it.



That is what CAIR Spokesman Ibrahim Hooper says he opened-up after an employee handed him the mail on Monday morning.



"I immediately got scared ‘cause I was like, ‘Oh my God, like this is all my fault now.’ Anything, God forbid, had happened to Ibrahim, I would’ve had that on my conscience. So I’m just grateful that it wasn’t anything remotely more dangerous. We hope anyway," said Ebadullah Ebadi.



CAIR is the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization. When you Google it, a 2015 photo comes up from the day their offices were evacuated because someone had sent a white substance in the mail.



This year, Hooper CAIR has already recorded 35 anti-mosque incidents. They’re still collecting other info such as assault data and other acts of vandalism. For instance, just a few weeks ago, someone trashed a Virginia’s family home and wrote “F*** Muslims” on their wall.



“In the past you might have gone a month and not have had a hate crime. Now it’s every day, sometimes twice a day,” said Hooper.



“We’ve received things like Qurans in boxes filled with pork rinds. I personally received a Christmas card one time with what I assume was bacon grease smeared all over it … It isn’t new, but it’s accelerating. Since the November election, we’ve really seen an unprecedented spike in these kinds of things. Not only targeting American-Muslim institutions but targeting all minorities,” he added.



The spokesman believes the president’s rhetoric during the election run as empowered people to act on racist views towards all minorities, not just those of the Muslim faith.



“I think what would help would be if President Trump would actually speak out strongly against the rising level of hatred and bigotry in our society. It’s happening and he’s really not saying anything about it,” said Hooper.



There was also a second letter that came along with the alleged feces one, depicting former President Obama as a monkey. Hooper says they handed the letters over the D.C. police for them and the Postal Inspectors to investigate.

RELATED STORIES:

Annandale man arrested for hate graffiti on Va. JCC, church

Hate crimes on the rise in DC

Muslim family's home ransacked, damaged with hate message

© 2017 WUSA-TV