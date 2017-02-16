'Day Without Immigrants' protests happening in DC

WASHINGTON (AP/WUSA9) - Immigrants across the country are staying home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are happening in cities including D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he's called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.





Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Several well known D.C. restaurants and chains have shutdown for the day, including Jaleo, Bus Boys and Poets and the Sweet Green.

Some area schools have also cancelled classes for the day. The Latin American Montessori Bilingual, or LAMB, public charter school is closed Thursday. Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School has cancelled classes for PreKinder, Kinder, and 1st grade and there will be no before or after school programming for any grade.

