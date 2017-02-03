Dancing cancer patient dies after 2 year battle

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A memorable dancing cancer patient from Northeast, D.C. lost her battle with breast cancer on Friday.
Amanda Lynnervan, 53, danced her way into our hearts when a video of her dancing by her hospital bed went viral. In it the video, she shakily stands up and starts to dance as a local man sings some of her favorite songs.
Amanda was battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer -- cancer that, her family said, spread throughout her body.
But that didn't stop her. Amanda danced and smiled as she battled cancer.
If you would like to help her family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.
