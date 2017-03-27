Dad of Rockville rape suspect arrested by ICE

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The father of one of the suspects in the Rockville High School rape case was arrested by ICE.

Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, the father of 18-year-old Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, was taken into custody on Friday, according to ICE.

The 18-year-old along with 17-year-old Jose O. Montano were both charged with the rape of the female Rockville High School student. They are both being charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.

ICE released the following statement on Monday:

"Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, a 43-year-old citizen of Guatemala, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 24, 2017, after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States. He was issued a notice to appear in immigration court, and is currently detained at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup, Maryland."

US Immigration and Customs enforcement says suspect Henry Sanchez-Milian was found by a border patrol agent in Texas in August of last year. The agent determined he entered the U.S. from Mexico illegally.

ICE says he was issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge, and that it is "currently waiting to be scheduled".

Police said the female victim was approached by the two suspects in a school hallway Thursday at about 9 a.m. One of the suspects then asked the victim to engage in sex. She refused, according to police. The suspect asked her again and then forced her into a boy's bathroom stall at school. Both of the suspects then raped the victim inside the stall, authorities said.

